Traverse City Realtor Discusses Coronavirus Adjustments

Real estate companies are adjusting how they do business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

9&10 News spoke with Three West in Traverse City who has their entire staff working remotely right now.

They say the biggest change has not been meeting clients face to face or showing properties in person.

That means using technology to connect potential buyers with sites they may be interested in.

“Now some things we’re putting into play a couple of years ago are really coming to fruition and we’re getting our money’s worth with creating 3-D models of spaces that people can literally tour and see exactly how the office building or whatever the property is, is laid out without physically having to be on site,” said Owner/Broker Kevin Endres.

Three West says if you have any questions about buying or selling property right now, you can still check with your real estate agent.