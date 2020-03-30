TCAPS Teachers Use 3D Printers to Make Face Shields

A couple of TCAPS teachers are doing what they can to help medical professionals in the fight against COVID-19.

On Sunday, Heidi and Mark Skodack began making face shields on their 3-D printers.

They are part of a group of “TC Makers.”

After seeing a list of guidelines and approved materials from the University of Michigan they fired up their printers.

Currently, they have five 3D printers working on the shields and each shield takes about two hours to print.

Since Sunday, they have printed just over a dozen shields and hope others will step up to support healthcare workers.

“Healthcare workers are going in hospitals and ambulance workers are working day in and day out and they can’t stay home so our goal is to support them in ways that we can,” said Heidi.

If you would like to donate or help create the face shields click here.