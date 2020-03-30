Rising Waters, Rising Concerns: Part 2

“I’ve seen the lake come up and go down.” These are the words from Ken Orshal, who live along Lake Michigan. He’s had a connection to the lake his entire life. He’s seen these water levels rise before.

“I always say I was alive in the ‘70s and the ‘80s when it was basically this level and my parents even had to move two of their cottages back from the edge of the bluff to save them.”

But when he bought this cottage he never could imagine how the property would change, and change fast.

“Before it was at its all-time low and when we purchase the property we had about 50-52 feet of beach oh, when we purchased the property, when the lake was at its all-time low we had a 110 feet of beach, which is 5 and 6 years ago. And the biggest thing that is surprising to me it’s how quickly this came. From the all-time low to the all-time high. Where in the 70’s in the 80’s it was just gradual, gradual, gradual, gradual and now it’s has seem to have changed much quicker then I remember.”

Let’s put it into perspective. His daughter was married out there, on what was once a beautiful beach.

Orshal says, “They had pictures and stuff out here about a hundred feet from the edge. Right now she’d be in water over her head.”

All this beach was once walkable. This bluff used to connect neighbors!

“All of this here used to be a bluff so we could actually walk from here over to that stairway there across an area similar to what’s here. You can see our neighbors’ deck but he pulled out of the lake that used to sit out in this area where is deck used to sit. All this eroded this fall.”

“What can be done?” Representative Jack O’Malley recognizes it’s a cyclical issues and is working to create a task force so we are prepared the next time this happens.

O’Malley looks at it this way, “My analogy is it’s like a leaky roof. Your roof is only leaking when it’s raining and when the rain stops you forget about it and you don’t fix it and then it rains again and darn it you got a leaky roof again oh, why didn’t I fix it,. What I am proposing is that we look at what we’re doing here and what’s working and what isn’t working and what should we do for the future because I contend that flooding in Michigan emergency is a natural disaster emergency like an earthquake is in California or hurricanes are to Florida and the gulf coast. It is not a matter if we’ll have fighting again it’s really a matter of when.”

To try and protect his property, Orshal has added a seawall. He says in 2002, it saved the cottage. “That’s how it’s helped me. Had we not had this wall. If we could not have done some emergency type of restoration I think we would have been in the process of moving the cottage back we’re leaving part of the cottage.”

He plans on putting in another seawall to save this property. Some of his neighbors did that in the 80s but sand buried them over the years. So when this happens again, he’ll have 2 seawalls in place to protect his property.

He says there’s a risk leaving near the water, “It’s simply along the Great Lakes you take what comes along and like I said you have the option to protect your property or like I said you can relocate. You can move your house back if you want to. Most people are picking the option to do some sort of a shoreline protection and that’s what you do and then you enjoy it. It’s a great location, we love it here.”

Not everyone thinks it’s OK to build along the lakeshore. Representative O’Malley knows the problem first hand. “I’ve seen a lot of comments on Facebook. I think the rest of us should stop before we start throwing names and calling people out because it’s not a good situation and we got to figure out a way to fix it and be prepared for the next time.”

And record levels continue! Lakes Michigan/Huron broke the old record set in 1986 by more than 5″. We are on track to break this month’s record by 3.5 inches.

And the record breaking won’t stop! It’s expected through at least August.