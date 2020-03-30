Oklahoma Man Charged with Assault, Reckless Driving in Benzie Co.

A man from Oklahoma was arrested after the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office says he led them on a chase and assaulted several deputies.

Blake Edinger is charged with assault, reckless driving, and several other crimes.

The sheriff’s office says they were called to a home in Colfax Township Saturday for an assault.

They say Edinger took off hit a DNR conservation patrol truck and almost ran over a deputy.

The chase ended when Edinger crashed.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital where he assaulted two deputies and a Traverse City Officers.

None of the officers were seriously hurt.