Oklahoma Man Charged with Assault, Reckless Driving in Benzie Co.
A man from Oklahoma was arrested after the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office says he led them on a chase and assaulted several deputies.
Blake Edinger is charged with assault, reckless driving, and several other crimes.
The sheriff’s office says they were called to a home in Colfax Township Saturday for an assault.
They say Edinger took off hit a DNR conservation patrol truck and almost ran over a deputy.
The chase ended when Edinger crashed.
He was arrested and taken to the hospital where he assaulted two deputies and a Traverse City Officers.
None of the officers were seriously hurt.