National Doctors Day: Appreciating Northern Michigan Medical Professionals Battling COVID-19

Monday is National Doctor’s Day!

A time to honor the medical professionals for all they do in keeping us healthy, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The outpouring from the community has been absolutely amazing,” said Dr. Chandra Delorenzo, Chief of Staff at McLaren Northern Michigan.

She is on the front lines of the coronavirus fight, like doctors and medical professionals around the country.

“All of us are nervous, scared, this is unprecedented times, these are things we never thought we’d have to deal with,” Dr. Delorenzo said.

The outpouring of support is also unprecedented.

“We’re fielding calls all day, into the evening through the weekend,” said Patrick Schulte, Vice President and Chief Development Officer of the McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation.

The McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation coordinates all donations to the hospital.

“Doctor’s Day is so very special to recognize the contributions that our physicians make all year, but particularly during this crisis,” Schulte said.

Community members have been dropping off donations like masks, gloves, pizza, tasty treats and monetary gifts..

“The support has been just absolutely incredible,” Schulte said.

The McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation also created a special emergency fund. It provided a means to get different supplies and necessities in times like these.

People can donate in the honor of care members who have impacted them.

People can also donates supplies, like Cecilia…

“We try to do everything we can to help other people / 49:42 doctors and nurses / and staff / everybody is so important,” said Cecilia, who donated gloves.

While Cecilia would call the lifesaving work these doctors do heroic…

“We don’t feel like heroes, we just love what we do, and we want to do our job to the best of our ability,” said Dr. Delorenzo.

Either way, healthcare workers say they definitely feel the love…

“We get smiles and thank you, some pats of the back, which we love, we appreciate being appreciated,” said Dr. Delorenzo.

Maybe you don’t have extra money, or extra supplies right now, there is one thing Dr. Delorenzo says you can do to help.

“Stay home, stay safe, let us deal with people that are sick and coming in, but don’t add to it,” Dr. Delorenzo said.