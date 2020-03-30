MTM On The Road: Learning Coping Techniques, Life Skills Psychological Services in Cadillac

The pandemic crisis could bring an onset of stressors and anxiety.

During a time like this, it’s important to take care of your physical and mental health. There are counseling resources still available that are considered essential services, like Life Skills Psychological Services in Cadillac.

They are still taking new clients and will meet with clients virtually.

Doctoral psychological intern Amy Bruno suggests setting a routine during the Stay-at-Home order and establishing space when needed.

She talks with Regan Blissett and photojournalist Stephanie Adkins on how to cope with COVID-19.

Here are tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to combat anxiety and depression.