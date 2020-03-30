McLaren Northern Michigan Prepares for Potential Surge of Coronavirus Patients

McLaren Northern Michigan is making further preparations as coronavirus cases in the state keep growing.

The hospital has one isolation unit now but plans on adding another.

They have also put plans in place to care for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

They are also prepared to take in patients from other parts of the state, if called to serve as a relief site.

The hospital says they have spent weeks putting these plans together.

“We are expecting to see a substantial rise in numbers over the next coming weeks and we just want to be prepared,” said public information officer Catherine Dewey. “We want our community to know that every plan we make is prioritizing the health and safety of our patients and employees

McLaren says we are still very early in the fight against the coronavirus.