Mason County Community Steps Up to Donate Food to Hospital Workers

A northern Michigan community is again proving that it’s times like these that bring out the best in people.

A Mason County man and his 10-year- old son decided they wanted to give back to those on the frontlines of this pandemic.

“We’re trying to take the initiative in getting them some lunch or dinner if we can,” said Broc Cameron, a firefighter in Grant Township.

Cameron said it was his 10-year- old son who gave him the idea to give back.

“We just kind of want to take the burden off of them because I respect those guys a lot,” said Cameron.

Cameron posted to his Facebook page, asking if anyone wanted to help pitch in to feed local hospital workers.

The post got over 100 comments of people offering their help and donations.

“Our community is awesome. I think we raised over $900 now, so that’s going to go a long way,” said Cameron.

So far they’ve served over 90 people at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, the Medilodge and local EMS.

Cameron says many local businesses, like Erties Pizza and Subs, have offered discounts and been a tremendous help.

“I’m in it for the long haul. I have a goal set in my mind that I want to help over 500 people is what my goal is and I can’t do that without donations from people,” said Cameron.

He got donations from people like Brian Sodders, who saw the post and stepped up.

“I have a lot of nurses in my family and it’s really hard on them, especially the adult foster care,” said Sodders.

He says it’s the little things that can help keep their morale up.

“To me it’s to just lift their spirit up a little bit you know,” said Sodders.

Anyone interested in donating can click here.