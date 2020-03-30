Mackinac Island Businesses Taking Steps to Keep Seasonal Workers Safe Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As seasonal workers from all over the globe head to Mackinac Island to work for the summer, leaders have put a plan together to keep everyone healthy.

Island businesses and area health leaders formed a task force to address different health concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grand Hotel says they have pushed back the start date for employees, asking those who can wait to travel to do so.

For those who are already in the area, they are making sure they have all their needs met, and are in contact with them daily.

“We screen everyone when they arrive to make sure they are well. we are providing housing for them, we are providing groceries for them,” said Ken Hayward, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of the Grand Hotel. “We have people checking in with them daily.”

They are also screening seasonal employees and following guidelines from the health department.

“We are trying to do whatever is safest thing for island residents, for our employees and their businesses and for the people that will be coming to Mackinac Island eventually,” said Tim Hygh, Executive Director of the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau.

The Tourism Bureau says they will continue working with state and local leaders to keep everyone safe.