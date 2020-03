The Kalkaska County Road Commission says a street is now closed after part of it washed away.

They say Grass Lake Road, east of Baker Road, suffered culvert failure.

These are pictures shared on the county road commission’s Facebook page.

You can see two large sections look like they been scooped out.

If you come across any other bad road conditions in Kalkaska County, you can contact the road commission by calling (231) 258-2242.