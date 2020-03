Opioids, mostly used as pain killers, are incredibly addictive.

Although there are many kinds, fentanyl is the drug of choice of addicts.

It is 100 times more potent than morphine.

Now, there’s a long-lasting treatment option called MCAM that may offer hope to millions.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Hunter explains it’s a discovery that one researcher calls the most exciting in his career.