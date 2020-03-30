Gov. Whitmer Puts $150 Million Towards COVID-19 Fight

As the numbers of cases and deaths in Michigan continue to climb, Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave another press conference on the efforts the state is putting together to try to curb the growth.

Governor Whitmer worked this weekend signing executive orders and finding money to fight the fight here in Michigan

“This is good news but we still need more,” says Whitmer.

Michigan is looking for all the help it can get in the fight against COVID-19 and after an increasingly tense back and forth between Whitmer and President Donald Trump, Michigan was granted their request for major disaster assistance from FEMA.

Monday, Whitmer announced $150 million being pushed toward the effort.

“Due to the incredible toll COVID-19 has taken on our health, our family and our communities it was important that I veto a number of line items to save tax dollars,” says Whitmer.

Items like the Pure Michigan campaign and the MI Reconnect program lost funding as well as 80 special projects. Whitmer also ordered a hiring and spending freeze for state departments.

“We know we have to be very conservative right now,” says Whitmer, “We know that the toll the COVID-19 is going to play on our state economy and on our ability to meet the needs of people is going to be real and it’s going to be felt in the budget.”

The state has already spent $80 million towards the fight and feels confident with the extra funding added, as long as Michiganders continue to socially distance as previously ordered.

“Kids should not be outside playing with their neighbors,” says chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, “People should not be playing with each other in groups. People should not be leaving their homes to buy things that are not essential.”

When it comes to schools, the K-12 school year is suspended until April 13th. Over the weekend, Whitmer was asked and said it’s very likely she might have to wipe out the rest of the school year entirely. She says an announcement will come later this week.