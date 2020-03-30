Gov. Whitmer Expected to End K-12 School Year

According to Bridge Magazine, Governor Whitmer is expected to sign an executive order that will officially end the K-12 school year due to coronavirus.

The order is expected to allow seniors to graduate and younger students to move forward to the next grade level.

Current high school juniors will be given an opportunity next fall to take the SAT at the expense of the state, to make up for the state-funded college entrance exam they would have taken in March if schools had not been closed.

Bridge Magazine says that the governor is expected to sign the order Tuesday or Wednesday.

