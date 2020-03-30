Gov. Whitmer Announces New Budget Action, Hiring Freeze Across State Departments

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday in a press conference a supplemental budget action to free up $150 million of state budget money to fight COVID-19.

Whitmer also signed an executive directive, temporarily suspending hiring, creating new positions, filling vacant positions, transfers and promotions within the executive branch of state government.

“I want to thank the countless state employees who are working around the clock to protect our communities from the spread of COVID-19. We will get through this together,” said Gov. Whitmer. “As we continue to navigate this crisis, my number one priority is protecting Michiganders’ health and safety. However, we must also work to prepare our state for the impact the COVID-19 crisis will have on our economy and the state budget. These executive orders will help us do just that.”

In her press conference, Whitmer also thanked President Trump and his administration for granting her request for a major disaster declaration that freed up federal funding for Michigan.

Whitmer also expects to have an announcement on plans for the remainder of the school year later this week.