First Case of Community Acquired Transmission Reported in Grand Traverse Co.

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grand Traverse County.

According to the health department, community acquired transmission was determined to be a factor in one of the new cases.

That case involves a woman in her 70s with no history of travel outside of the region. The health department says there was no distinguishable exposure to a positive COVID-19 case, indicating it was community acquired transmission. The woman is now hospitalized.

“We have identified our first case of clear community acquired transmission, which we anticipated would happen eventually. It reaffirms that everyone who is not deemed an essential worker should be staying at home to reduce further community transmission, “said Dr. Michael Collins, Grand Traverse County Health Department, Medical Director.

The health department says the second case is a woman in her 20s with a history of domestic travel from a high community wide transmission area. The health department says she has been self-quarantined and will continue to recover in quarantine.

That brings confirmed cases of coronavirus in Grand Traverse County to seven.