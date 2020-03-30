FEMA Funds Construction for Temporary Hospital at TCF Center

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she has accepted the recommendation of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make a temporary hospital in Detroit.

On Saturday, we told you the 2020 North American International Auto Show was canceled.

Its venue, the TCF Center, will be used as an alternate care facility during the coronavirus pandemic.

The additional space will help officials address the anticipated lack of space at hospitals.

FEMA will fund the construction of the site.

It is projected to have approximately 900 beds.