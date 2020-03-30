FDA Approves 15 Minute Coronavirus Test Kit

A new coronavirus test can deliver results in just 15 minutes.

Right now, many doctors are using tests that take days for results to come back.

The new, rapid test works by looking for genes that are present in the coronavirus.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved it and health officials have authorized it for emergency use.

Test manufacturer Abbot expects to deliver 50,000 tests a day starting next week.

Quicker results from test kits can help slow the spread greatly by quarantining those who are contagious sooner.