Coronavirus Supplies, Medical Ships Sent to Hardest-Hit Areas in U.S.

A plane carrying medical supplies from China touched down at New York’s JFK Airport.

It’s the first in a series of flights of much needed goods to one of the nations hardest hit areas.

Health care workers on the front lines are feeling the surge—an influx of coronavirus patients has filled hospitals in New York and New Jersey, some of them going from completely empty to full in just one night.

Sunday New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended the state’s Stay-at-Home-order another two weeks.

President Trump initially wanted to lift restrictions across the country by Easter, April 12. But Sunday he extended social distancing guidelines until at least April 30. It’s a decision backed by many of his top advisors, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID.

“We feel that the mitigation that we’re doing right now is having an effect,” he said. “To extend this mitigation process until the end of April, I think, was a wise and prudent decision.”

President Trump says modeling shows the country’s death rate may peak in about two weeks.

Two medical ships will bring much needed bed space to hospitals in the some of the hardest hit areas, as the number of cases continues to climb.

The U.S. sent the ships to help alleviate the overflow in hospitals.

The president says patients who are not coronavirus patients will be sent to a ship.

One of those ships was sent to Los Angeles, the other ship was sent to New York, which has turned into the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S.

The president also issued a travel ban in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

It urges residents of those states not to travel for 14 days.

Our newsroom will continue to bring you the latest coronavirus coverage.

On our website you can view the state’s newest coronavirus numbers and updates, plus a list of a canceled events across Northern Michigan, more details on the state’s Stay-at-Home order, and the number for Michigan’s COVID-19 hotlines where you can ask your questions to healthcare professionals directly.