Central Michigan University Reschedules Spring Commencement Ceremony

Central Michigan University has set a date for its rescheduled spring commencement ceremonies.

CMU President Doctor Bob Davies announced the new date on twitter.

He says ceremonies will now take place the weekend of August 15.

To the class of 2020: I can’t wait to celebrate your outstanding achievements together. Please plan to join me for spring commencement ceremonies the weekend of August 15, 2020. pic.twitter.com/DlEScLwCaJ — Dr. Bob Davies (@cmichprez) March 30, 2020