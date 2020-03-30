Celebrating 100th Birthday Through Window at Assisted Living Facility

Louine Dotting was looking forward to celebrating her 100th Birthday with friends and family by her side. That was until COVID-19 changed her initial celebration plans… Louine is a resident at Tawas Village Assisted Living and the staff there refused to let this special milestone go unnoticed.

Louine started the day getting her hair done and then went back to her room to sit in her chair by the window– nothing out of the ordinary. There she was met with familiar faces and smiles. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren came to wish her a Happy Birthday through the window! They sang to her and wished her well. A staff member brought in a cake for her as part of their celebration.

Not only was she grateful to see her family, but overwhelmed by the abundance of cards she received in the mail. The Administrator at Tawas Village Assisted Living, Mindy Thompson put a call out on Facebook to have people send Louine birthday cards. Nearly 150 cards were addressed to Mrs. Dotting wishing her a healthy and fabulous birthday!

This goes to show, that with a little bit of creativity and a whole lot of kindness, you can still celebrate this beautiful life!