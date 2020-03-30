Artist Profile: Shena Sloboda

Many modern-day artists learn from classic styles like Picasso, Van Gogh, Da Vinci, and Monet — and incorporate them into their own work.

One artist from Sault Ste Marie fell in love with Monet’s work when she was a toddler.

Thirty years later, Shena Sloboda, still remembers visiting the art museum with her mom and the impact it has on her work today.

We talk with Sloboda about her artwork and how you can see her work at the Alberta House Area Show in June.

To see Shena’s work, click here.