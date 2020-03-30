Acts of Kindness: Honest Dental Solutions

While many businesses had to close their doors for the COVID-19 Stay-At-Home executive order, many are finding ways to help those who are not able to go out and get essentials. Honest Dental Solutions from Manistee may have closed their office doors, but have opened so many others by bringing essentials like food and of course, toothbrushes, toothpastes and floss.

“We care about each and everyone of our patients and followers and sticking together during times like this is what makes our amazing little town that much more special.”

If you or a loved one is unable to get to the store for food, call their office or message them on Facebook and they will make arrangements to the best of their abilities.