A Paws for Health: Pets and The Coronavirus

With the ongoing coronavirus crisis, it’s only logical we would question if our dogs and cats or other animals can contract the virus. During a ‘Paws for Health,’ Dr. Jen Klabunde with Northwood Animal Hospital in Grand Traverse County explains the likelihood of this happening.

Plus, Dr. Klabunde also talks about how now more than ever, with our pets quarantined with us, they’re picking up on our emotions and could be acting differently. She says to be patient with them and notice these changes. They’re experiencing our feelings we’re giving off and that, in turn, could directly affect how they respond to us.

Northwood Animal Hospital does have limited hours during the coronavirus crisis and is also only allowing a limited number of patients at a time. For a direct link to Northwood click here.

For more information, click on the SKYPE interview posted above.