Three People Hurt in Roscommon County ATV Crash

Three people were hospitalized after an ATV crash in Roscommon County.

The Gerrish Township Police Department says they were called to the scene around 11 p.m. on Friday.

They say an ATV drove past a stop sign and went into a wooded area.

Three people were taken to the hospital, two of whom had life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe both speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.