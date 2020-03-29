State Rep. Isaac Robinson of Detroit Dies at Age 44

A state representative has died just hours after being taken to the hospital.

Democratic Representative Isaac Robinson served Detroit and Hamtramck in Michigan’s capitol.

According to downstate media, his family says he was taken by ambulance to a hospital Sunday morning for breathing problems.

Governor Whitmer says, “Rep. Isaac Robinson had a huge heart, a quick wit, and a genuine passion for the people. I am very sad to hear of his passing. He was a fierce advocate for Detroiters and people across southeast Michigan. He dedicated his career to ensuring justice and security for those he served, and the impact he had on his community will continue to be felt for years to come.”

Representative Robinson was 44 years old.