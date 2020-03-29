President Extends Social Distancing Guidelines to April 30

President Trump announced on Sunday the voluntary national shutdown would be extended another month.

This comes after health experts advised him the coronavirus pandemic could lead to more than 100,000 deaths in the U.S. if strong measures are not taken.

The guidelines now last to April 30.

On Tuesday, the president had suggested lockdown measures might be done by April 12, Easter.

He said, “You’ll have packed churches all over our country. I think it would be a beautiful time.”

The initial 15-day period of social distance promoted by the federal government expires on Monday.

The guidelines recommend against large group gatherings and urge older Americans and those with health conditions to stay home.

People are also recommended to work from home when possible, avoid restaurants, non-essential travel and non-essential shopping.

As of Sunday, one-in-three Americans are under either state or local government orders to stay home to slow the spread of the virus.

There are at least 139,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 2,400 related deaths.