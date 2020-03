Grand Traverse County Road Closed Due to Fire

Grand Traverse Central Dispatch says a road is closed due to a fire.

Crews are working to put out a house fire on Rasho road, just north of Tibbets Dr.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, dispatch said crews were on the scene of the fire.

They say this section of Rasho Rd. was closed until further notice.

