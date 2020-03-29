Gov. Whitmer Signs Order to Relax some Practice Law and Temporarily Allow Qualified Physician Assistants, Nurses to Treat COVID-19 patients

On Sunday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order which relaxes the extent of some practice laws. The order will give flexibility to medical hubs so they can use qualified physician assistants, nurses and other health care providers to treat patients affected by COVID-19.

The order also “reinforces an existing law that protects hospitals and health-care workers from liability for taking necessary steps to protect Michiganders during an emergency” according to a state press release.

“Michigan’s dedicated health care professionals continue putting their lives on the line every day during this unprecedented crisis, and we must do everything we can to empower them to do their jobs,” Gov. Whitmer said in a press release. “This executive order temporarily sets aside some existing rules to allow qualified physician assistants, nurses and other health care providers to treat COVID-19 patients and help slow the spread of this virus in every corner of our state.”

