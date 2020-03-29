Gov. Whitmer Issues Executive Order to Reconnect Water to Shut-off Homes

Governor Whitmer has issued a new executive order to reconnect water to homes where it had been shut off.

Public water utilities will now have to restore services where it has been disconnected to due damaged infrastructure or lack of payments.

The state will distribute funds from a $2-milllion water grant to help communities follow through.

The governor says having access to clean water is critical in the fight against the coronavirus.

For more information and to read the order, click here.