DreamLab Industries In Need of Support While Making Masks

DreamLab Industries in Traverse City has made it their mission these last few weeks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

They started making plastic face masks with their 3-D printers. They make antimicrobial face masks for healthcare workers, emergency workers and the general public.

“We really want to make an impact on the community and the state as a whole but we can’t do that without help,” said founder and CEO, Brandon Williams.

The demand for these masks are so high, they don’t have the capacity to keep up with all the orders, so they are raising money through a GoFundMe page to get more printers to make more masks.

“We’re looking to raise about 30,000 dollars to get 40+ printers,” said Williams. “So if we get those 40 printers going 24/7 we can meet the demand and we can surpass it. So we don’t have time to wait, we all have to stand up together we’ve got to unite as brothers and sisters as a human race and everybody please help us.”

They also are only charging for the materials, which makes each mask $10.

These masks are reusable and can be washed with regular soap and water or rubbing alcohol.

“Basically it’s a solution for right now to get us by until some of the larger manufacturers that make the N95 masks and the other varieties are able to supply the population but this is what we can do for you right now,” said Williams.

To help support DreamLab, you can visit their GoFundMe page and to buy a mask and get any other information, you can visit their website.