2020 Detroit Auto Show Canceled, Venue Selected for Field Hospital

The North American International Auto Show has been canceled.

Its venue, Detroit’s TCF Center, will be used as a makeshift hospital.

The auto show’s executive director says they are disappointed but the health and safety of the community needs to come first.

Detroit’s famous event had previously been held in the winter.

This was the first year where it was scheduled for June.

Organizers say anyone who bought tickets will be refunded.