BREAKING: 5,486 Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Michigan; Antrim, Cheboygan Counties Reporting First Cases

Health official say there are now 5,486 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

This figure is up more than 800 cases since yesterday.

The state now says 132 people have died from the virus.

There are now cases across Northern Michigan, with Antrim and Cheboygan counties reporting their first cases:

Antrim: 1

Charlevoix: 4

Cheboygan: 1

Clare: 1

Crawford: 1

Emmet: 4

Gladwin: 3

Grand Traverse: 6

Isabella: 4, with 1 death

Kalkaska: 4

Leelanau: 1

Manistee: 1

Marquette: 2

Mecosta: 1, with 1 death

Missaukee: 1, with 1 death

Montcalm: 3

Newaygo: 1

Oceana: 2

Ogemaw: 1

Osceola: 2

Otsego: 14

Roscommon: 1

Wexford: 1

Montcalm Emergency services say the National Guard will deploy 4 personnel to the region to assist with logistical and data information services.

President Trump approved the Governor’s request for a major disaster declaration in the state. Now, the state will be able to participate in the Federal Emergency Management Agency programming. The declaration also opens Michigan up for federal aid in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday afternoon, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $2 trillion spending bill aimed at bringing some financial relief to American families and businesses in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate unanimously approved the unprecedented package late Wednesday night. It now heads to the White House, where President Trump says he plans to sign it immediately.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.