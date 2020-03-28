UPDATE: President Approves Gov. Whitmer’s Major Disaster Declaration Request

In this update, President Trump has approved the Major Disaster Declaration request for Michigan.

The approval of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request means the state can now get assistance from FEMA to combat the coronavirus.

Detroit is a national “hot spot” and health officials fear the situation will get worse.

Also included in the declaration was support for the Crisis Counseling Program and Emergency Protective Measures.

Gov. Whitmer also had also sought money for field hospitals and food and housing for people impacted by the outbreak.

“This is a good start, and it will help us protect Michiganders and slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Whitmer.

“I’m hopeful that the President will review my request for individual assistance programs that would provide meals to families who need them and rental assistance and temporary housing for families. I look forward to the federal government’s continued partnership as we work to fight this virus.”

Governor Whitmer had first sent the letter to request a Major Disaster Declaration on Thursday.

Also Saturday on social media, she announced Michigan will get more than 112,000 N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile.

N95 masks are in high demand for first doctors and other first responders trying to treat patients and prevent the spread of the virus.