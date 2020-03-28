Ski Company Making Face Shields for Health Care Workers

A Northern Michigan outdoor company is shifting from making skis to face shields for hospitals across the state.

McLaren Northern Michigan says it started after a Facebook post by Shaggy’s Copper Country Skis.

In the post, Shaggy’s said they have manufacturing capabilities with plastics and other materials and wanted to help out their community.

McLaren then reached out to see if they could manufacture face shields, a piece of gear medical workers are using to try a protect staff and patients from the coronavirus.

Coincidentally, one of the shop’s owners just had a baby and was in the hospital.

A sample face shield was brought to the OB unit and given to the new father.

He then told McLaren if they could get access to the necessary materials, they would make more.

Shaggy’s now says they are working with 1-800-Stencil to make more than 100,000 face shields.

They say they are honored to help both healthcare workers and the community.