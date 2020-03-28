Michigan’s Launches Volunteer Recruiting Website in Fight Against COVID-19

As healthcare systems are facing incredible stress due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state of Michigan is asking for volunteers to help out.

On Saturday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) launched michigan.gov/fightcovid19

The governor’s office says it is where medical professionals can register to help serve.

The state will coordinate with hospitals that are short-staffed to help fill positions when needed.

Officials also say the website will act as a central hub for Michiganders to help fight the coronavirus.

People can learn how to assist their local communities, give blood and even help track the spread of the virus.

For more information, go to www.michigan.gov/fightcovid19