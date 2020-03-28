Michigan National Guard Unit Activated for FEMA’s COVID-19 Response

Michigan National Guard members are being called in to help the federal response to the coronavirus.

FEMA is requesting the support of the 46th Military Police Command which is based in Lansing.

They will be used to help provide medical, planning and logistical support, not law civilian enforcement.

They could be stationed in FEMA Regions five, six and seven which include Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana and more.

Overall, about 160 service members will be a part of this response.

There are already 140 National Guard members assisting the state of Michigan with its response.