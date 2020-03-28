BREAKING: 4,650 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Michigan; Up Nearly 1,000, since Yesterday

Health official say there are now 4,650 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan. That figure is up nearly 1,000 cases since yesterday.

The state now says 111 people have died from the virus.

There are now cases across Northern Michigan:

Charlevoix: 4

Clare: 1

Crawford: 1

Emmet: 4

Gladwin: 2

Grand Traverse: 5

Isabella: 4

Kalkaska: 4

Leelanau: 1

Manistee: 1

Marquette: 1

Mecosta: 1, with 1 death

Missauke: 1, with 1 death

Montcalm: 3

Newaygo: 1

Oceana: 1

Ogemaw: 1

Osceola: 1

Otsego: 14

Roscommon: 1

Wexford: 1

President Trump approved the Governor’s request for a major disaster declaration in the state. Now, the state will be able to participate in the Federal Emergency Management Agency programming. The declaration also opens Michigan up for federal aid in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday afternoon, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $2 trillion spending bill aimed at bringing some financial relief to American families and businesses in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate unanimously approved the unprecedented package late Wednesday night. It now heads to the White House, where President Trump says he plans to sign it immediately.

