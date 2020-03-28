Appearance Unlimited Works to Donate Masks, Supplies to Northern Michigan Hospitals

Medical equipment is in short supply throughout the state and one local business is doing what they can to support northern Michigan’s health care professionals.

Appearance Unlimited auto shop in Traverse City is donating their stash of face masks.

Owner Michael Autry says his team uses high-grade respirator masks to do paint work.

His friend who works at Munson called and asked if they had any extras to donate.

Now Michael has given the hospital his masks to protect them from germs.

Michael has been calling around to other local body shops to encourage others in the industry to donate any masks they have.

“If that means that I’ve got to go muster up some masks, cleaning chemicals, and Lysol, ya know whatever I can do. Ya know, so that’s what I’ve been doing and it’s starting to help,” says Autry.

Autry has started a Go-Fund-Me to raise money for more supplies.

If you’re interested in donating you can find more information by clicking here.