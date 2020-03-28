Alpena Home Damage in Early Morning Fire

An Alpena home is badly damaged after a fire early Saturday morning.

The city’s fire department says there were heavy flames coming out of a house on Clinton St. around 3 a.m.

Two residents inside were able to escape but two cats were killed.

One of the occupants told firefighters he reloads ammunition.

He thinks a lamp used to keep supplies dry may have ignited some of the gunpowder.

The fire chief says the fire significantly damaged both the home and a car parked in the driveway.