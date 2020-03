A Grand Traverse County Fire Department fits right into the hero stereotype.

Climbing a tree to rescue a cat.

Someone called the Whitewater Township Fire Department directly Friday afternoon about a cat in a tree.

Fire Chief Brandon Flynn was in that tree.

He was able to get Coco the cat in a bag and down to safety.

The fire department says Coco then ran home unhurt.

They say this was not the first time Chief Flynn has rescued a cat from a tree.