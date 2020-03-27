The Father Fred Foundation: How They’re Serving the Community During this Time

Right now more than ever, it’s important to play a role in your community. Non-profits and organizations like The Father Fred Foundation are doing everything in their power to keep their doors open, volunteers healthy and keep food on tables.

Father Fred is still providing meals to individuals, family’s and students who need extra help with no questions asked. Although their doors may be open, they are switching up how they are giving people food. If you or someone you know is in need of food, they are asking you to call ahead and let them know you are coming during their normal guest/business hours. You will drive around to their donation pick/up drop-off site and they will put the food in the car for you.

One thing to note, if you are looking to help, they are not taking clothing or food donations at this time. You are still more than welcome to contribute with a monetary donation.

If you would like more information on this organization and service, click here.