TC Company Manufacturing Cough Guards for Businesses

As COVID-19 continues to spread in the community, local companies are stepping up to make products that keep people safe.

Britten in Traverse is now building cough guards.

The banner company is now manufacturing the guards which can be placed at reception areas and in businesses to protect people behind and in front of the counter.

Britten usually makes marketing products like banners and wraps for events, but with many of those events canceled, their main lines of work are temporarily on pause.

Now they say they are happy to help make products that keep everyone healthy.

“To be part of a company that actually makes things and can pivot capabilities and equipment that are actually needed it’s pretty cool to be part of something like that,” said Melissa Kilbourn, Britten’s chief marketing officer.

Britten is also working on turning shipping containers into mobile ICU units and hand washing stations.