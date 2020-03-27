Rep. Jack Bergman Reacts to Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

Just an hour after the U.S. House of Representatives approved the coronavirus stimulus bill, Northern Michigan’s news leader caught up with representative Jack Bergman from the state’s first district.

He says he is excited to see the bill which will funnel money to Michigan’s hurting small businesses and residents.

“It’s probably a few days overdue we could have done this four or five days ago had we not been going back and forth on what really should be in the package,” said Representative Bergman. “But the point is we’re going to be successful…this is an emergency response package to help people, to help business.”

Rep. Bergman says especially concerned about Michigan’s seasonal workforce and how they may be affected by the stay at home orders.

“The next thing I’ll be doing legislatively will be ensuring that, for example, we don’t accidentally harm our small seasonal businesses through unemployment, that causes seasonal workers to find it’s more advantageous to them to stay at home,” said Representative Bergman.

He says to get through this crisis, every state needs to be coordinating with the federal government, but making individualized decisions based on what they’re seeing in their communities.

This week, the president said he wants the economy up and running by Easter, but Representative Bergman says that should largely be decided by local leaders.

“In fact Michigan is a great example of a state that; we have the lower peninsula, and the upper peninsula, so we could have two totally different environments, whether it be in the spread of the virus, or even in the economic health of the two peninsulas, but we’d love to be open by Easter,” said Representative Bergman. “The next step is for the states all 50 of them to manage their individual response.”

Representative Bergman says he’s returning to Michigan this weekend and encourages everyone to continue practicing social distancing and remembering to go out for walks and get some fresh air once in a while.