US Surpasses China, Italy in Number of Coronavirus Cases

The U.S. has now surpassed China and Italy in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

But President Trump may be moving toward loosening his administration’s social distancing guidelines.

In a briefing with state governors Thursday, the president said new testing capabilities would allow his administration to identify high, medium and low-risk counties where different levels of social distancing are needed.

It comes as President Trump sets his sights on opening the country back up for business by Easter.

“We’re gonna be talking about dates. We’re going to be talking to a lot of professionals, but this country was built on getting it done,” he said.

But some health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, have concerns about fast-tracking the country’s return to normalcy, especially as the virus continues to claim lives.

“You’ve got to be realistic and you’ve got to understand that you don’t make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline,” he said.