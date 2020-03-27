Petoskey and Beach Stone Crafts with Melissa Smith

While we’re inside our homes during this time we’re trying to lessen the growth of the coronavirus crisis, there are some crafts and activities to take our minds off some to the negative emotions we might be feeling.

Melissa Smith shows us some of her favorite beach stones including those beloved Petoskey stones and simple ways we can polish them with items we already have at home.

All you need are some beach stones or beach glass, a bowl of warm soapy water, sandpaper or an old toothbrush and toothpaste. For those of you without sandpaper, the toothpaste will do much of the same through a process called “etching” which takes the acidity from the paste and polishes the stones.

This is a great way for the family to sit around the kitchen table together and think about warmer, sunny beach days ahead or to look back on the places where they found the stones. It could take a few days or weeks to get the stones to your desired look but it’s always the perfect way to relieve stress and keep your mind at ease.

Good luck polishing your stones and remember to first and foremost, wash your hands before you start and after the craft project.

For the steps and more on how this craft works, click on the video posted above.