Oryana to buy Lucky’s Market in Traverse City

As one door closes another will open: Oryana Community Co-op has announced they will buy the Lucky’s Market in Traverse City.

Oryana bid on the storefront after Lucky’s filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Back in January, Lucky’s announced they were closing more than 30 stores nationwide, but keeping the TC location open. Oryana bid on that location as part of a group of independent grocers and the bid was accepted Friday.

“When it became available again we decided to throw our hat in the ring. We know it’s a successful grocery business, we’ve seen Lucky’s operate well there,” said marketing and communications manager Stephanie Mathewson.

“This may seem like an odd time for expansion but after exploring growth for the last several years, we began to pursue this opportunity when it presented itself in January,” said Oryana General Manager Steve Nance in a press release.

Oryana’s says they’ve wanted a second location for years. Within the next week, they’ll make the transfer official and sign the closing documents.

Their new store will be open within days and they will not be closing the new property for the move.

They plan to keep both stores open so there’s no interruption in shopping during this coronavirus crisis.