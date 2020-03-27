Northern Michigan Small Businesses Welcome Economic Relief Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

With some businesses forced to close their doors, and others seeing major changes in the way they do business, small businesses everywhere are really feeling the impact of the coronavirus.

“Being a small business owner, you are ready to adapt and change to what your customers’ needs are,” said Emily Freund, owner of That French Place in Charlevoix.

Freund had no idea how quickly, and drastically, they would have adapt to keep “That French Place” open during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Initially it was a bit of a shock,” Freund said.

While the doors are locked, they are open for curbside service.

Freund says they are taking every precaution to keep themselves and customers safe.

“We have been so cared for and loved by the community,” Freund said. “We’ve been really, really lucky.”

They continue to see customers.

“We don’t know how long that will last,” Freund said.

In order to hire and keep things going, the measures in the new stimulus could really help.

“We are definitely interested in any type of loans or grants, we will need relief just to make sure we can make it through the next few months,” Freund said.

Organizations in Northern Michigan are stepping up to help connect businesses to the different loans and grants available.

“We don’t want to see anyone go under,” said Lisa Leedy, Executive Director of Alliance for Economic Success. “We want to see those businesses succeed and we want to provide every opportunity to take strong.”

Leedy suggests businesses reach out to their local chambers of commerce or economic alliance for specific suggestions.

“No one is going to recover 100% of their losses during this time, but if everyone can get enough to get them through it and the other side of it, I think they should all make the attempt to do so because there is a lot of resources available to help,” Leedy said.

To see more tips for small businesses from the Alliance for Economic Success, click here.