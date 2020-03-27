MTM On The Road: Becky’s Best Sewing Machines Creates DIY Face Mask Kits

Help medical workers combat the coronavirus by helping a Northern Michigan business make face masks.

Becky’s Best Sewing Machines in Houghton Lake is creating and sharing how to make DIY face masks for people working in healthcare facilities. However, she needs the community’s help.

The owner, Becky Newcombe, made more than 500 face mask kits that come with materials like cotton fabric, elastic, binding, along with instructions. The free mask kits will be made into face mask protectors that are reusable.

The face mask kits are free to pick up and each person will be handed a dozen face masks kits to make.

She can ship face masks kits to people’s door, or they can pick them up without even stepping inside her shop. People can drop off the finished kits in a special drop off zone outside of Becky’s store.

Becky will then donate the face masks back into the Northern Michigan healthcare community.

If you do not own a sewing machine, people can still help by donating elastic and cotton fabric.

To request a kit call Becky at (989)-302-8038.

Watch Regan Blissett and photojournalist Stephanie Adkins as they learn how they are made and how you can help.