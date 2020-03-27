Meijer Temporarily Stops Accepting Product Returns

Meijer announced Friday that it has temporarily stopped accepting product returns at its customer service desks until Thursday, April 16 in its continuing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect its employees and customers.

The measure includes all recalls, exchanges and deposit refunds. Meijer has extended its eligible return policy to 120 days for all items. Customer service desks will remain open for lottery, postal services and Western Union.

Meijer has also temporarily stopped Sodastream exchanges and automotive battery returns as well as carpet cleaner and power washer rentals.