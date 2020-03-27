Max and Emily’s in Mount Pleasant Serving Free Food, Inspiration

“People care about each other. We’re all human again and that’s what people helping people is about,” said Chris “Elmo” Walton, the owner of Max and Emily’s in Mount Pleasant.

Through all the negative, we want to continue to shed light on the generous things the people in our communities are doing to care for one another.

Max and Emily’s in downtown Mount Pleasant is finding more than one way to bring a smile to anyone’s face who needs it.

If you walk down the street in Mount Pleasant, you might look up and wonder, where all of the music is coming from?

It’s coming from Max and Emily’s.

That’s just one of the many things that they’re doing to have a positive impact on the community during this time.

“A little bit of Frozen goes a long way. It can make you walk back and smile,” said Walton.

Max and Emily’s creating some magic and inspiring hope by playing all Disney music.

“That’s what Disney does. They remind us that we can be human and smile again,” said Walton.

But what they’re doing goes behind sing-a-longs.

For the past four years, they have offered free meals for anyone on Sunday’s.

Now, they’re extending that.

“People are concerned about how they’re going to pay their water bill or concerned about how they’re going to pay for their mortgage,” said Walton.

They’re offering free meals on any day, for any reason, to any person.

“They shouldn’t have to worry about how to pay for a meal,” said Walton.

Because for Walton, it’s not about the money. It’s about the people.

“On the back of a lot of their shirts, they have a quote that says, “People. We’re just people helping people” and it’s more than just a motto for them,” said Joe Wentworth, a Max and Emily’s regular. “It really is about coming together and they embody that.”

Whether it’s through some Disney tunes, a free sandwich or even just a smile, Max and Emily’s is serving inspiration.

“It’s a really bright spot in an otherwise dreary part of life,” said Wentworth.

“We’re gonna be ok and when this ends, we’ll be better humans,” said Walton.